Childhood picture of Vicky Kaushal with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of his sons Vicky and Sunny Kaushal posing with Shah Rukh Khan. As soon as the image was posted on Instagram, it has been insanely doing rounds on the internet.

The image is from the sets of Shah Rukh’s 2001 film ‘Asoka’, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. In the image, little Vicky and Sunny were seen happily posing for the camera with Shah Rukh. Sham Kaushal and ‘Shershaah’ director Vishnu Vardhan can also be seen in the background of the picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kaushal wrote, “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershaah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher (sic).”

The picture took by storm on the internet with netizens pouring several comments in the comment section. “Who also could have thought that the same guy (Vicky) will get Katrina Kaif,” wrote a user. “Destined for greatness,” wrote another.

Vicky Kaushal stepped into the film industry in 2012, as an assistant director for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. He made his acting debut in 2015 with ‘Masaan’.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be working on several films, including ‘Govinda Naam Mera,’ Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari’s untitled and ‘Sam Bahadur’.