Children’s play area inaugurated at women’s PS in Khammam

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Khammam: Protection of women was the first priority for the police department, Additional DCP (Admin) Injarapu Pooja said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating a children’s play area at Women’s Police Station (PS) here, she said the measures being taken by police towards women’s safety have been yielding good results. “The police are taking up field level probe with regard to complaints from women and also taking immediate action to resolve cases,” she said, adding that the play area was meant to ensure a pleasant environment for children as women often come to police stations with their children, Pooja said.

ACP (Special Branch) Prasanna Kumar planted saplings at the police station on the occasion. Inspector of Police Sarvaiah and others were present.

