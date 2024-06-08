Chiranjeevi, NTR Jr. mourn Ramoji Rao’s demise

By ANI Updated On - 8 June 2024, 10:41 AM

Hyderabad: Members from the Telugu film fraternity including Chiranjeevi and NTR Jr expressed condolences over the demise of media mogul Ramoji Rao.

After learning about the passing of Ramoji Rao on Saturday morning, NTR Jr took to X and penned a post in Telugu loosely translated as “Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the memories when I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’. May his soul rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family.”

శ్రీ రామోజీ రావు గారు లాంటి దార్శనీకులు నూటికో కోటికో ఒకరు. మీడియా సామ్రాజ్యాధినేత మరియూ భారతీయ సినిమా దిగ్గజం అయినటువంటి ఆయన లేని లోటు ఎప్పటికీ పూడ్చలేనటువంటిది. ఆయన మన మధ్యన ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ‘నిన్ను చూడాలని’ చిత్రంతో నన్ను తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమకి పరిచయం… pic.twitter.com/ly5qy3nVUm — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 8, 2024

Chiranjeevi also offered his condolences.

“A great mountain that never bowed to anyone has now descended to the heavens. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

Actor Manoj Manchu posted on X, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Ramoji Rao Garu. Since I was a child, I always looked up to him. His remarkable journey and legacy inspire us all. May his soul rest in peace. Sending strength to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti Will miss you dearly sir (sic).”

Sudheer Babu’s post can be read, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao garu, a visionary in the Indian media and film industry, left an indelible mark with his pioneering ventures. My heartfelt condolences to the near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanthi (sic).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the demise of Rao.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the passing away of Ramoji Rao is extremely saddening as he highlighted the latter’s contributions to journalism and the film industry.

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

“He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world,” the post mentioned.

“The death of Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As an Akshara Yodha, Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people but for the country as well. His fame for working tirelessly for the welfare of society is eternal,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana’s Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday. He was 87. Rao’s legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.