Chitnis Squadron wins Inter Squadron Drill Competition

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chitnis Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition which marked the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of Under-Trainee Officers and Flight Cadets of Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

This award is conferred to the squadron, which has displayed exceptional performance in various Inter-Squadron competitions such as sports, debate, quiz, cross country, drill and academics conducted as part of the training of Flight Cadets in preceding five months. The winning squadron is called as ‘Champion Squadron’ for the next six months and cadets of this squadron will have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over the uniform in the next semester of military training.

It was a moment of immense pride and a sense of achievement for the cadets of Chitnis Squadron when Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, Air Force Academy, presented the coveted Commandant’s Banner for Autumn Term 2020 to Squadron Cadet Adjutant Nitin Chauhan of Chitnis Squadron in a splendid ceremony held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

The Flight Cadets in their smart uniforms presented a spectacular march past in synchrony with martial tunes played by IAF Band. The Commandant presented trophies to winners of various competitions. The Commandant also released the Course Coin for the Autumn Term 2020 on this occasion, a press release said.

The Autumn Term 2020 commenced in August this year at Air Force Academy for Flying, Engineering and Non-Technical Ground Duty branches. Soon after joining the Academy, the Flight Cadets were divided into four squadrons and focus on development of the qualities of Competitive Spirit, Espirit- De- Corps, Leadership and Sportsmanship in them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .