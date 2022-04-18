Choppadandi MLA sets new trend to distribute Kalyanalaxmi cheques

Karimnagar: It is common practice to distribute Kalyanalaxmi and Shadi Mubharak cheques to beneficiaries by organising a meeting. Setting aside the old practice, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar has launched a new trend in his constituency on Monday. Instead of asking the beneficiaries to attend the cheques distribution programme, Ravishankar directly visited the houses of beneficiaries and handed over Kalyanalaxmi cheques in various parts of Ramagundam mandal.

Cutting across the party affiliations, he had visited the houses of 15 beneficiaries of Gopalraopet village in the mandal and handed over cheques. Besides cheques, MLA personally handed over jute bag gift containing a saree, vermillion and kumkum packets. When he visited the houses of the beneficiaries, the legislator was given a warm welcome by the villagers by giving ‘harathi’ and applying tilak.

He also had breakfast in a beneficiary’s house and tea in another beneficiary’s house. On this occasion, he had handed over financial assistance of Rs 15.1 lakh to 15 beneficiaries at a rate of Rs 1,00,116 to each beneficiary. Speaking on the occasion, Ravishankar said that the Telangana state government was the only one in the country to provide financial assistance for the conduct of marriage of poor women and reduce burden on parents.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had turned as maternal uncle of girl child by providing marriage assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to conduct the marriage under the Kalyanalakshmi and Shadi Mubarrak scheme.

