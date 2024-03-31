Former MLA Sunke Ravishankar leads BRS protest demanding release of water into flood flow canal

Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that gates have been lifted, the MLA said the water was but nowhere to be seen and the crops had withered.

Karimnagar: BRS activists led by former MLA Sunke Ravishankar staged a dharna on Kurikal-Kondannaplli road at Kondannapalli bridge of Gangadhara mandal on Sunday, demanding the State government to release water into the Flood Flow Canal.

BRS workers and farmers from Choppadandi constituency participated in the protest. Addressing the gathering, Ravishankar wanted the government to fill the Narayanpur reservoir by releasing water into FFC from the Yellampalli project.

Then, the water would be released to standing crops. Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that gates have been lifted, the MLA said the water was but nowhere to be seen and the crops had withered.

The FFC had always been like a perennial river with the water following through the year during the 10 year period of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said, adding Choppadandi constituency used to resemble Konaseema with the water bodies overflowing even in mid-summer.

However, lack of water and power supply, which used to be there 10 years ago, had returned with the Congress government in power, he said.