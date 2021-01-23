Chrishell Stause laughs off troll’s comment over divorce with Justin Hartley

There seemed to be a new face added to her ‘Oppenheim’ team photo. As per E! News, following the footsteps of many social media users, Chrishell turned that viral photo of Senator Bernie Sanders

By | Published: 2:10 pm 2:17 pm

Washington: Hollywood actor Chrishell Stause shook off a troll’s remark on social media with a witty response on Thursday (local time), regarding her divorce from Justin Hartley.

According to E! News, the ‘Selling Sunset’ star proved she’s not going to let her trolls bring her down by laughing off a comment a person posted underneath her Instagram photo on Thursday (local time). The photo had shown the Netflix star posing alongside her castmates Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Heather Rae Young.

There seemed to be a new face added to her ‘Oppenheim’ team photo. As per E! News, following the footsteps of many social media users, Chrishell turned that viral photo of Senator Bernie Sanders at the presidential inauguration into a meme and added him into the group photo.

In fact, some followers noticed Chrishell appeared to cover up her co-star Christine Quinn with the Vermont politician. Along with a series of laughing emojis, she wrote, “Ok I HAD to. Welcome to the team, Bernie!”

While most of the commenters got a kick out of Chrishell’s post, one user seemed more focused on her split from Justin Hartley and wrote, “Now I understand why your… ex-hubby divorced your ass. You dumb fool.”

However, Chrishell didn’t play into the negativity. “It’s true. I guess I am exposed,” she wrote along with laughing and rolling eye emojis. “I was internet memeing too much.”

The 39-year-old actor filed for divorce from Justin Hartley back in November 2019 after two years of marriage, they reached a divorce settlement in January. The exes have since moved on. In December, Chrishell made her romance with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Keo Motsepe Instagram official. And after sparking relationship rumours with Sofia Pernas in May, Justin appeared to confirm their dating status on social media in January.