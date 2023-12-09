CIABC urges Bihar Govt to lift ban on liquor consumption, sale

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies said that the end of prohibition in Bihar would boost its economy, end unlawful trade of poor quality alcohol, and avert hooch tragedies

By PTI Published Date - 01:03 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

New Delhi: With Manipur legalising the sale and consumption of liquor after a gap of 30 years, alcoholic beverages makers body CIABC on Saturday urged the Bihar government to follow the move as it would help boost revenue collection of the state.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) also said that the end of prohibition in Bihar would boost its economy, end unlawful trade of poor quality alcohol, and avert hooch tragedies.

CIABC Director General Vinod Giri said that the Manipur government has taken a positive step and it would help the state earn Rs 600-700 crore annual tax revenues and tackle the menace of the sale of illegal liquor.

“The Bihar government should also follow suit and lift prohibition which has crippled the growth and development of Bihar and led to so many deaths due to hooch tragedies,” he said.

Giri said that Bihar is paying a “heavy price” for the prohibition policy in the form of the proliferation of unlawful and spurious liquor, hooch tragedies, rise of crime syndicates and loss of legitimate government revenues.

Bihar can end the prohibition in a manner that the government is able to get revenues for the state’s development without compromising on the desired social goals, he said.

“We have even suggested that liquor factories would keep 50 per cent of their workforce as women leading to true economic empowerment of women. We have also proposed a special cess on the sale of liquor to fund alcohol de-addiction & rehabilitation centres,” he added.

After more than 30 years of ban, the Manipur government on December 7 legalised sale and consumption of liquor in the state. According to an official, liquor can now be sold and consumed in greater Imphal, district headquarters, tourist locations, and registered hotel establishments with not less than 20 lodging rooms.