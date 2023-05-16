Citizens Specialty Hospital performs complex paediatric robotic surgery on 21-days-old girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Specialists at city-based Citizens Specialty Hospital on Tuesday announced successful completion of a complex paediatric robotic surgery on a 21-days-old infant girl who was diagnosed with bilateral hydronephrosis, a medical condition that involves swelling of kidneys.

Weighing 3.2 kg, the infant had a birth defect known as right pelvic ureteric junction obstruction (PUJO), which is a restriction to the flow of urine from the kidney to the bladder via the ureter, which if left uncorrected, could lead to progressive loss of kidney function.

Led by Prof. Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy, Head, Department Urology, Robotic Surgeon along with senior urologists Dr Banu Teja Reddy and Dr Muralidhar Joshi, the surgical team took-up corrective surgery through robotic surgery that involved removing the obstructed part and restoring the normal ureter by taking advantage of more precise suturing and reconstruction. The procedure was successful, and the baby was discharged within 72 hours, Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy said.