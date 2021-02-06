City Of Bliss, City Of Wisdom shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: City Of Bliss, City of Wisdom, City of Passion, Paso Robles and Horus impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

Sand:

600m: Nefertiti (RB) 44, moved well. Win Vision (SS Tanwar) 48, handy. Story Teller (Bopanna) 48, moved freely. NRI Valley (Rohit Kumar) 46.5, moved easy. Coastal Cruise (RS Jodha) 47.5, moved well. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) & That’s My Speed (Surya Prakash) 45, pair finished level.

800m: Ambitious Star (Bopanna) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. 3y-(Ampere/Pure Elation) (RB) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Akido (Nakhat Singh) 58, 600/44, not extended. Falcon Edge (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Goodwood (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy, Brisbane (Jagdale) 59, 600/43, well in hand. Royal Pal (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/46, strode out well. Sea Wolf (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Galwan (Trainer) 1-2, 600/46, good. Chuckit (Trainer) 59, 600/43, improving. Committed Warrior (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. My Master (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/47, handy. 3y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (Koushik) & Equitas (Ajit Singh) 1-0, 600/43, former moved well.

1000m: 3y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Choice House) (RB) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Sogno River) (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. City Of Bliss (Surya Prakash) & Champion Bull (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Misty River (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Strategist (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Classic Remark (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, handy. City of Wisdom (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, good. City of Passion (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Paso Robles ( G Naresh) & Premier Action (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Horus (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well.

