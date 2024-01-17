CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad’s Himateja hits 299 in drawn match against Baroda

17 January 2024

K Himateja and Paras Raju.

Hyderabad: Captain K Himateja hit 299 runs while Paras Raj smashed 125 runs to give Hyderabad three points by virtue of first innings lead in the drawn match against Baroda on the fourth day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Gymkhana in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 368/4, Himateja first notched a double century but was unlucky to miss out on a triple century as Hyderabad took 32-run lead. Wicket-keeper Paras hit the century to take his side to 648/8 in 163 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Baroda rode on Jadav Rajvirsinh, P Patidar and Ansh Patel’s tons to post a massive 614/9 before declaring their innings.

Brief Scores: Baroda 614/9 d drew with Hyderabad 646/8 in 163 overs (K Himateja 299, Paras Raj 125, Gaurav Reddy 106).