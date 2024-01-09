Class 10 girl from Telangana makes gun to keep animals from farm fields

After discussing the issue with her Physical Science teacher P Ramulu, Neha developed a gun using a couple of pipes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 10:52 PM

Che Neha is exhibiting her gun during he Science Fair in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: After seeing the struggles of farmers who found it difficult to keep animals and birds away from their crops, a Class 10 girl student has made a gun with just Rs 500. Meet Ch Neha, a student of the Zilla Parishad High School, Pothireddypally in Sangareddy mandal, who saw her maternal uncle struggling to keep animals away from his fields.

After discussing the issue with her Physical Science teacher P Ramulu, Neha developed a gun using a couple of pipes. She is using a mixture of calcium carbide and water which will create a huge sound when the gun is fired. The sound will scare monkeys, wild boars and birds.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Neha said the making of the gun was very economical. Calcium carbide worth Rs 50 could be used to shoot nearly 100 times. Ramulu said it would be useful for farmers who were cultivating on the forest fringes. It would also help farmers where monkey menace was severe.

Neha exhibited her innovation during the District Science Fair held at St Anthony’s School in Sangareddy on Tuesday, and won praise from visitors to the exhibition.