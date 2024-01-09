Sand mafia goes rogue in Kothagudem, sand tractor hits forest officials’ vehicle

It was said that the sand mafia was illegally transporting sand from Murredu and Kinnerasani streams during nights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:30 PM

A sand tractor hit forest officials’ car damaging its rear wind screen in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The drivers of sand tractors illegally transporting sand have gone rogue and hit a car in which forest department officials were travelling.

In the incident that took place at Rollapadu of Tekulapally mandal under Yellandu forest range in the district on Tuesday early hours six forest officials and staff escaped unhurt. It was said that the sand mafia was illegally transporting sand from Murredu and Kinnerasani streams during nights.

To check illegal sand transportation, the forest officials and staff have been carrying out inspections at regular intervals for the past four days. The forest officials who were on night surveillance in Tekulapally mandal spotted some tractors carrying sand and chased them.

Then one of the tractor drivers hit the forest officials’ car from behind damaging its wind screen. The forest officials were able to nab two tractors, Nunavath Hathiram of Laxmidevipally mandal and Banoth Ramesh of Mangya thanda in Tekulapally mandal and booked cases against them.

The tractors were seized and shifted to Yellandu forest depot, informed FDO Venkanna.