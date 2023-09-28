Class 9 student found hanging in school in Suryapet

A Class 9 student of Jyothiba Pule residential school, Alakuntla Rakesh, was found hanging in a shed on the premises of the school

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:41 AM, Thu - 28 September 23

Representational Image

Suryapet: A Class 9 student of Jyothiba Pule residential school, Alakuntla Rakesh, was found hanging in a shed on the premises of the school at Atmakur (S) in the district on Thursday.

According to the police, residents of the hostel found Rakesh hanging in the shed on Thursday morning and alerted the police. Rakesh was a native of Mukundapuram in Nalgonda district.

More details are awaited.