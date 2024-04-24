Inter second year student found hanging in Kollur

Kukunuri Saiteja Goud (17), a resident of Kollur, was an intermediate second student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Madinaguda. After checking his results, he left home.
Sangareddy: An intermediate second-year student was found hanging at Kollur after he failed to clear the intermediate examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.
Kukunuri Saiteja Goud (17), a resident of Kollur, was an intermediate second student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Madinaguda. After checking his results, he left home.
Family members later found him hanging from a tree on the bund of a tank at Kollur. The Kollur police have registered a case.