Inter second year student found hanging in Kollur

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 24 April 2024, 11:30 PM
Sangareddy: An intermediate second-year student was found hanging at Kollur after he failed to clear the intermediate examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Kukunuri Saiteja Goud (17), a resident of Kollur, was an intermediate second student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Madinaguda. After checking his results, he left home.

Family members later found him hanging from a tree on the bund of a tank at Kollur. The Kollur police have registered a case.

 

