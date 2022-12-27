| Ranji Trophy Ravi Teja Takes Four As Hyderabad Bowl Out Assam For 205 On Day 1

Ranji Trophy: Ravi Teja takes four as Hyderabad bowl out Assam for 205 on Day 1

Ravi Teja scalped four wickets while Kartikeya Kak snared three wickets as Hyderabad bowled out Assam for 205

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File Photo of Ravi Teja

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja scalped four wickets while Kartikeya Kak snared three wickets as Hyderabad bowled out Assam for 205 on the Day 1 of the Elite, Group B, Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With Ravi Teja (4/53) and Kartikeya (3/43) delivering the goods with the ball, Assam’s innings was bundled out in 56.4 overs.

Asked to bat first, Assam did not have the best start as their top order came a cropper. Captain Kunal Saikia (1) and Rahul Hazarika (11) departed cheaply. Hyderabad bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to put Assam under pressure.

However, Sarupam Purkayastha came to rescue as he slammed 88-ball 83 which included 11 boundaries and three sixes to help his side to reach the 200-run mark.

For the seventh wicket, he added 34-run partnership with Sibsankar Roy (25, 42b, 3×4) and added another 42 for the eighth wicket with Aksah Sengupta (18, 35, 3×4). For the last wicket, Purkayastha managed a 39-run partnership in 38 balls along with Sunil Lachit (4no).

In reply, Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal (21 off 34) and K Rohit Rayudu (22 batting off 75) added 26 runs for the opening wicket before the captain departed in the bowling of Akash Sengupta in the 11th over.

Rohit Rayudu added another unbeaten 28 run-partnership with Buddhi Rahul (16 batting) for the fourth wicket. At stumps, Hyderabad were 78/3 in 27 overs. For Assam Mukhtar Hussain snared two wickets for 25.