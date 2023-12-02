CLAT 2024 applications surge by 24.5 per cent

08:10 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 scheduled for Sunday recorded a 24.5 per cent surge in applications compared to CLAT 2023.

As per the details shared by the Consortium of National Law Universities that organizes the CLAT, the admission test received over 1 lakh registrations. Applications for the undergraduate law programmes surged by 34.7 per cent and PG courses saw a jump in registrations by 25.8 per cent.

“The surge in both categories culminates in an outstanding overall growth of 24.5 per cent, showcasing the enthusiasm and widespread interest in CLAT 2024. It can be attributed to the shift of the exam to the month of December from June, which enables a tension fee timeline for both the aspirants and organizers,” said Prof. Vijender Kumar, president, Consortium of NLUs, on Saturday.

To ease stress of candidates appearing for the test, the Consortium revised the UG paper reducing the questions from 150 to 120 and retained the same duration of two hours. The test is set to be conducted at 139 test centres across the country.

According to the Consortium, to accommodate candidates from regions with a significant tribal population, the CLAT 2024 expanded its footprint by introducing new test centres in Silvassa and Diu in the union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu.