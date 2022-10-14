Clean your chimney effectively!

Published Date - 11:42 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Chimneys nowadays are an essential feature of most modern kitchens and like any other equipment, they too need regular cleaning and maintenance.

The main and only function of chimneys is to remove smoke, grease, vapours, fumes, and steam from the kitchen and vent it outside. A chimney consists of components like meshes, and filters that trap airborne substances such as grease droplets and steam.

Smokes and fumes which form while cooking inside the kitchen have the potential to form a thick layer inside the chimney which in turn blocks the flow of gas to pass through the chimney. Microbial scourge is another quandary that needs to be tackled. The grime areas are hot spots for the growth of bacteria. That is why it is necessary to clean them periodically to keep the chimney functional throughout the year.

Here are some of the tips to clean kitchen chimney filter, mesh, and many things effectively:

Vinegar

Clear or white vinegar is a good cleaning agent for grime and stains which accumulate on the exterior of chimneys. You can dip a paper or cotton towel in the vinegar solution and directly wipe off surfaces clean. Make sure you wipe through every nook and corner with sufficient amounts of vinegar soaked into the towel. Let it sit for a few minutes and wipe again with a paper towel dunked in plain water and later remove it nicely.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is a commonly found ingredient in every kitchen. Chemically, baking soda is popularly known as Sodium Bicarbonate, which is basically salt. If you scrub the greasy area with baking soda it takes away tough stains.

Liquid detergent

If you’re looking for other solutions on how to clean kitchen chimney mesh filters, you need not look any further than your dishwashing or detergent liquid. These cleaning agents are made specifically to remove oily and grease surfaces, and they work well with chimney filters.

Developer solvent

Developer solvent is an effective cleaning agent that consists of organic solvents such as acetone, turpentine and also many other mineral spirits. These solvents evaporate easily; you can use them for cleaning mulish grease that is lodged in hard-to-reach places like crevices and folds of chimneys.