CM asks for digital health profile for every Telangana citizen

The health profile card would also be linked with the Arogyasri card.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:18 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare a digital health profile for every individual in the State and suggested linking the digital health profile card with a unique number for extending treatment during emergency situations.

During a meeting with Health department officials here on Monday, he also discussed the issue of abolishing the mandatory requirement of a white ration card to avail benefits under Arogyasri.

“Due to this clause, more people are demanding for new white ration cards in the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister also discussed the implementation of Arogyasri and availability of funds for the scheme. Officials were directed to clear the Arogyasri bills of the government hospitals every month. Likewise, they were directed to enter into an agreement with private hospitals for the release of Arogyasri bills every three months.

“Release the pending Rs 270 crore Arogyasri bills for government hospitals and teaching hospitals affiliated to government medical colleges immediately,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that salaries of junior doctors, Asha workers and staff nurses should be paid regularly every month.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to bring in a common policy under which the Nursing, Physiotherapy and Para medical colleges were established in the premises of the Medical colleges. Directing officials to complete construction of the TIMS Super Specialty Hospitals in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal on a war footing, he said medical colleges should be linked to hospitals to ensure there was no shortage of doctors.

Seeking the details of medical, nursing and paramedical colleges in the State that were yet to commence, the Chief Minister directed the officials to explore possibilities of setting up a medical college and a nursing college in Kodangal.

All medical services should be made available at Bibinagar –AIIMS, which would benefit Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda people, besides reducing the burden on Osmania and NIMS hospitals. Directing the officials to visit AIIMS and prepare a report, the Chief Minister said that he would also meet the union Health Minister, if necessary and explain the necessity of providing full medical services in the AIIMS.

Regarding the problems being faced in the expansion of Osmania Hospital, he said that Osmania hospital building was a heritage building and the issue was pending before the court. The government would take a decision as to how to proceed as per the directions of the court, he said.

Instructing officials to rope in CSR funds from pharma companies for improving housekeeping and maintenance in government hospitals, he asked them to launch a pilot project in either Osmania or Gandhi hospitals.