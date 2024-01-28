Congress trying use LS polls as excuse to delay six guarantees implementation: Laxman

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Laxman said deceiving people was in the nature of the Congress and that in the pretext of Lok Sabha polls it was trying to delay the implementation of the six guarantees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:37 PM

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Laxman said deceiving people was in the nature of the Congress and that in the pretext of Lok Sabha polls it was trying to delay the implementation of the six guarantees.

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress of trying to deceive the people of the State, Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader K Laxman alleged that the Congress government was delaying the implementation of the six guarantees so that Model Code of Conduct of Lok Sabha poll could come into force and the promises could be postponed indefinitely.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Laxman said deceiving people was in the nature of the Congress and that in the pretext of Lok Sabha polls it was trying to delay the implementation of the six guarantees. “Congress knows very well that the Lok Sabha poll notification will be announced next month, hence it was delaying the implementation of promises so that it could be postponed further,”he alleged.

Stating that Congress and the BRS were working in tandem, Laxman said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not ordering a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to save BRS leadership. “Why is the CM not ordering a CBI probe? Why is he going soft on the BRS leadership?” he asked.

Urging the people of the State to support the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP MP said voting for Congress and BRS would be of no use as the BJP was going to form government at the Centre.