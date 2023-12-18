CM asks for identification of land for industrial zones beyond ORR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to identify 500 acres to 1000 acres for establishing new industrial zones beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and within the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The land would have to be in proximity of 50 km to 100 km from the airport, national highways and State highways.

Holding a review meeting on the industries sector at the Secretariat along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials, the Chief Minister said the officials should ensure that the lands proposed to be acquired for industrial zones were barren lands and not fit for cultivation.

This would aid in ensuring there was no inconvenience to farmers, besides facilitating decentralization of development and lesser pollution, he said.

The State government was laying emphasis on decentralization of development across Telangana. Huge chunks of lands were allocated to different industries for establishing their units across the State, he said.

“Compile a report on the lands allocated for different industries, left unused and their current status. Submit the report at the earliest,” Revanth Reddy said, also asking officials to accord priority to non-polluting units and to suggest alternatives for units operating in Nacharam, Jeedimetla, Katedan and other areas in Hyderabad.

On the measures for establishment of bulk drug manufacturing units, he directed officials to examine policies being adopted in European countries and other places. Focus should be laid in identifying government lands, barren and unused lands far from residential locations in the erstwhile district limits for establishing industrial units. Apart from being available at cheaper prices, farmers would support in acquiring such lands, he said.

The Chief Minister later sought details on the status of IDPL lands at Balanagar and directed officials to submit a report.

“Measures should be taken to ensure industrial units utilize solar power over thermal power,” he added, asking officials to frame policies for developing villages as model villages across the State.