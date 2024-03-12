| No One Insulted Me I Chose To Sit On A Stool Says Dy Cm Bhatti

“No one insulted me, I chose to sit on a stool,” says Dy CM Bhatti

He criticised the people for spreading misinformation without understanding the context of the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: A day after pictures and videos of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his wife and other ministers seated on a bench while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu sat on a lower platform during their visit to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri went viral, Bhatti clarified that he intentionally chose to sit on a footstool and that no one had ordered him to do so.

Responding to the incident during the foundation laying ceremony of Singareni Guest House in the city on Tuesday, Bhatti said he was holding key positions in the government and that no one in the government could insult him.

Also Read Conduct TET before DSC : Harish Rao appeals to CM Revanth Reddy

He criticised the people for spreading misinformation without understanding the context of the incident.

“I am grateful to people for showing concern over the incident. No one has intentionally insulted me. I am not a person who can be sidelined or insulted,” he asserted.

The video of the incident went viral on social media within no time and became a topic of discussion in the media, with BRS leaders alleging that Revanth Reddy and his fellow ministers had shown disrespect towards Bhatti.

BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar also criticized the Chief Minister for the alleged disrespect towards Bhatti.