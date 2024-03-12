Cabinet sub-committee meets to finalise State emblem, statue, song

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the emblem should reflect the democratic aspirations of the people and imbibe the State’s culture and traditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 06:38 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to finalise the State emblem, statue and State song issued instructions to officials for shortlisting eminent artists and intellectuals and to explain the concepts, facilitating them to come up with designs for the emblem and statue.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee held its first meeting at Secretariat here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Anasuya and Konda Surekha who are the members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee attended the meeting.

“Noted poet Ande Sri should be invited and explained to make certain modifications to the “Jaya Jaya He” song and reflect the contemporary times,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The symbols of feudalism, autocracy and dictatorship should not have any place in the emblem, besides the statue should reflect the common woman of the State.