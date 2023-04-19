CM Cup to bring out the rural talent: Minister Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud revealed that they will conduct CM Cup in all the districts to unearth talent from the rural areas.

Speaking during a review meeting, with SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud, Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and the officials from District Youth Services Department, from all districts, the Minister said the schedule of the CM Cup will be released soon.

He further directed the officials to involve corporates, NGOs to make the summer coaching camp, to be conducted by SATS, a big success. He asked them to make efforts to complete the construction of stadiums in the districts quickly.

Srinivas Goud revealed that a meeting will be held with the trade unions and sports associations on CM Cup. Dhanalakshmi, Sujatha, Deepak, Chandra Reddy, Dr. Hari Krishna, DYSOs of 33 districts took part in this meeting.

