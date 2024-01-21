CM holds meetings on Musi riverfront development in Dubai

The back-to-back meetings were primarily focused on developing the 56-km long Musi Riverfront, green urban spaces and exploring commercial linkages and investment models.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 06:42 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held detailed discussions on the development of the Musi riverfront with top global city planners and designers and architects in Dubai on Sunday. The Chief Minister flew to Dubai from London to participate in different meetings.

The back-to-back meetings were primarily focused on developing the 56-km long Musi Riverfront, green urban spaces and exploring commercial linkages and investment models. The meetings in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the different meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts, according to an official statement.

The discussions had the global firms showcase their work in aligned areas and present projects, past and those currently underway in Europe, Middle East and major cities globally. Almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad and Telangana. They would be visiting Telangana in coming days for further consultations, the statement said.

Welcoming the firms to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said historically, cities had evolved near water.

“Rivers and lakes define cities naturally. Once the Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a rare city in the world to be defined by a river and several major lakes,” he said, requesting the firms to come up with early plan prototypes with the highest ambition.

“I am not competing with other Indian cities or States. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally, and will try to better it,” Revanth Reddy said.

The consultations underway would continue till late Sunday night (a working day in Dubai), before the Chief Minister-led delegation returns to Hyderabad, the statement added.