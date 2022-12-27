CM Jagan releases additional Rs 590 crore for welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh

YS Jaganmohan Reddy advised the Collectors to view criticism with respect to implementation of government welfare schemes positively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday advised the Collectors to view criticism with respect to implementation of government welfare schemes positively and take corrective measures wherever necessary.

Releasing Rs.590 crore to 2,79,065 eligible beneficiaries across the state, he explained that the government was providing another opportunity to the beneficiaries who were left out due to different reasons. He said no eligible beneficiary should end up a loser.

“We are in public service. Every Collector should know that administration means service,” he said, and added that during the past three and a half years, Rs.3.3 lakh crore was released to beneficiaries in a transparent manner giving no room for corruption.

According to officials, those left out would have to apply in the village/ward secretariat within one month of disbursement of the welfare scheme benefit and after due verification, if found eligible, they would be provided the benefit in the month of June for all the schemes implemented between December and May of every year.

And for all the schemes implemented between June and November, the beneficiaries left out would be paid in December of that year.