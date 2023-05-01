CM KCR announces extension of deadline for house site regularisation under GO No 58, 59

CM KCR noted that the government was keen on resolving issues related also to the agricultural lands involving similar issues across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced extension of the deadline by one month for regularisation of house sites with notarised documents under GO No.s 58 and 59. He said issues related to agricultural lands with notarised documents would also be addressed soon.

Responding positively to a representation made by MLAs and MLCs from the twin cities, who called on him in his chambers at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister assured them that the State government would ensure ownership rights over such house sites in possession of the poor by regularising them so that they would not face any legal problems in future.

He appealed to people owning such house sites, who earlier had a deadline till April 30 to submit their applications, to make use of the latest opportunity given by the State government by approaching their MLAs concerned so that they would be able to enjoy legitimate right over their properties once the pattas were issued duly complying with the statutory process. The State government had taken up a special drive with a resolve to address in one go the whole gamut of problems people were facing with the ownership rights over the house sites.

He noted that the government was keen on resolving issues related also to the agricultural lands involving similar issues across the State. As part of this initiative, the issues involved would be discussed by convening a conference of District Collectors very soon.

Those who called on the Chief Minister on the occasion included Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLCs S Subash Reddy and Naveen Kumar, MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Jajula Surender, Athram Sakku and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and Principal Secretary (CMO) S Narsing Rao were also present.

Also Read Busy first day at newly inaugurated Secretariat for CM KCR