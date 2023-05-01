Busy first day at newly inaugurated Secretariat for CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: A day after inaugurating the new Secretariat building, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had quite a busy day in his new office on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who reached the Secretariat in the afternoon through the eastern main gate, straightaway went to the Yagashala and participated in the second special puja performed by Vedic scholars.

He then went to his chamber on the sixth floor, from where he stepped out and paid a visit to the chambers of his secretaries, additional secretaries and PROs and inquired about the facilities and other arrangements.

He also interacted with Ministers and other officials who met him in the corridors leading to his chamber.

The Chief Minister also interacted with public representatives who called upon him to extend greetings for a few minutes.

Later, he held his first meeting in the Secretariat, which was the review meeting on the implementation of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme with Ministers concerned and officials of the Irrigation Department.

He later left for Telangana Bhavan from the Secretariat.