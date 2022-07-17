CM KCR announces Rs 1,000 crore to protect Bhadrachalam from flooding

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:46 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to take up works for protection of Bhadrachalam town from Godavari floods on a permanent basis. The government will take up construction of residential colonies for people living in flood-prone areas, develop embankment around Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and also take up repair works of embankment towards Burgampadu.

He had also announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and 20 kg rice for the flood-affected families in Bhadrachalam.

Chandrashekhar Rao who is inspecting the flood-hit areas in and around Bhadrachalam on Sunday, told mediapersons that measures will be initiated to protect Bhadrachalam town from flooding permanently. Accordingly, the district officials were instructed to identify necessary land at a higher altitude to construct new residential colonies for the flood-victims. People living in areas along the embankments and are prone to floods, will be shifted to the newly build residential colonies.

The Chief Minister also announced that measures will be taken to protect Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on a permanet basis. He assured to visit the temple town once again after the flood recedes and normalcy is restored to review and take up development works including protection measures for Sitarama Parnashala from flooding on the banks of Godavari River.

The Chief Minister who is inspecting the flood-hit areas in erstwhile Khammam district, went around Bhadrachalam town and interacted with the people affected by the floods. He asked the officials to ensure all possible support to the victims. The people of Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies were more affected by the floods due to the unprecedented inflows into Godavari River. There was no loss of life due to the floods, he said.

Earlier he offered ”Shanti Puja” to Godavari on the bridge across the river and inspected Godavari karakatta. Later he visited a rehabilitation centre in Bhadrachalam town and interacted with people evacuated from flood affected areas.

Later he held a review meeting with ministers, district officials and flood duty officers.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .