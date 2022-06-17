CM KCR announces Rs 25 lakh, job to family of Rakesh

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of Rakesh, a resident of Warangal district, during the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday. He extended condolences to the family of Rakesh who got killed during the firing by the Railway police.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia as well as a State government job to eligible person from his family.

In a statement issued here, Chandrashekhar Rao said the youth were protesting against the Centre’s decision to take up recruitment to the armed forces under Agnipath scheme. He stated that Rakesh became victim to the faulty policies of the union government. He assured to the people of the State, that the Telangana government would protect its youth like a mother protecting her child in her womb.