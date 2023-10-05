CM KCR appoints chairmen, vice-chairman to four corporations in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah as the chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi with immediate effect.

10:40 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: In a crucial development, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah as the chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi with immediate effect. Rajaiah who will serve in the post for a two-year term, will replace MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy duly curtailing the latter’s extended term of appointment.

Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday night.

Further, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for a two-year period. Medchal-Malkajgiri District Congress Committee president Nandikanti Sridhar who joined the BRS recently, has been posted as the chairman of Telangana State Most Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited.

Talakondapalle ZPTC Uppala Venkatesh who has recently joined the BRS, has been nominated to the post of vice-chairman of Mission Bhagiratha. Venkatesh who became sarpanch at the age of 18 years and has been serving the underprivileged sections to his credit, was joined the BRS following an invitation from the party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao who was impressed with the former’s work. He will serve in the post for a tenure of two years.

