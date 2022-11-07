CM KCR appoints Soma Bharat Kumar as TSDDCFL chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed Soma Bharat Kumar as the chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited. He will serve in the post for a two-year term. Orders have been issued to this effect.

On the occasion, Bharat Kumar called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and received the appointment orders. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity and assured to live up to the expectations.

Also Read Make Karimnagar cable bridge available by Jan 1: Gangula instructs officials

Bharat Kumar, who is currently serving as the TRS (now BRS) state general secretary, has been a founding member of the party since its inception in 2001. A senior advocate by profession, he is a native of Vardhamanukota village in Suryapet district. He actively participated in the Telangana Statehood movement and has been serving the party in various capacities.