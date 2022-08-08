CM KCR commemorates Quit India movement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Commemorating the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on its anniversary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the freedom fighters of the country. He recalled that the movement was launched with a slogan of ‘Do or Die’ to oust the British Colonial rule and free India from the shackles of slavery.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was the responsibility of every Indian citizen to safeguard the Independent India which has been achieved from the sacrifices of many notable freedom fighters. He emphasised the need for the youth to understand the significance of the freedom and independence enjoyed by them.

The Chief Minister called upon Telangana people to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and pay tributes to them during the 15 day programmes organised as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam marking the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence.