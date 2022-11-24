CM KCR committed to address podu lands issue: MLC Madhusudhan

MLC said that the cabinet sub-committee set up to solve the podu land issue has already handed over the complete details to the CM.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

MLC T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to address the podu lands issue and has already started an official exercise in that direction, asserted the district TRS president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday he said that the cabinet sub-committee set up to solve the podu land issue has already handed over the complete details to the Chief Minister and soon the problem would be resolved.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was using CBI and ED as puppets in their hands to attack TRS party leaders but the people of Telangana would not be scared at such threats. The tyrannical Centre was conspiring against Telangana State.

The TRS leaders were being subjugated by the BJP because they were supporting the Chief Minister. Telangana people would soon teach a lesson to the BJP leaders who were hurting the interests of the State and enslaving the Gujaratis, Madhusudhan noted.

The MLC sought to know what good the BJP MPs from Telangana did to the State. The TRS party workers were working in harmony and would not tolerate BJP’s politics of vengeance, he warned.

Lashing at BJP MP D Aravind the TRS leader told him to act sensibly and stop making false allegations against MLC K Kavitha. ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja and others were present.