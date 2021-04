By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed condolences over the death of Mohammed Azam, father of Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLC K Kavitha and other legislators from erstwhile Nizamabad district, also extended their condolences to the bereaved family.