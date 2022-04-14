CM KCR condoles death of Vasumathi Devi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (file photo)

Hyderabad: K Vasumathi Devi, wife of CPI national secretary K Narayana, passed away to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. She was 65.

Sources said Vasumathi Devi was suffering with age-related ailments and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment a few days ago. Her funeral will be performed at Inambakam village in Nagari Assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh at 11 am on Friday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his condolences to Narayana and his families who were mourning the death of Vasumathi Devi. Several Cabinet Ministers, legislators, leaders from various political parties also conveyed their condolences.

