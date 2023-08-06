CM KCR condoles demise of balladeer Gaddar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the demise of Telangana‘s iconic poet and balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao alias Gaddar in Hyderabad on Sunday. He said through his revolutionary songs, Gaddar brought fame to Telangana songs and spread the ideology of the Telangana Statehood movement across the region. He extended heartfelt condolences […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the demise of Telangana‘s iconic poet and balladeer Gummadi Vittal Rao alias Gaddar in Hyderabad on Sunday. He said through his revolutionary songs, Gaddar brought fame to Telangana songs and spread the ideology of the Telangana Statehood movement across the region. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and scores of his admirers.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Gaddar, who ignited the self-rule consciousness among the people of Telangana through his songs and dance, would always be remembered as one who fought for the people. Gaddar dedicated his life to the people and lived for their cause.

With his death, Chandrashekhar Rao said the people of Telangana lost a great people’s poet. He remembered the balladeer’s cultural efforts for the cause of Telangana statehood and their journey together during the agitation.

Gaddar started his cultural journey as an ordinary Burrakatha artiste and went on to join the revolutionary politics, the Chief Minister recalled.

Later, the Telangana poet’s artistic journey reached its peak with the launch of the cultural struggle for the Telangana statehood. He said Gaddar’s services to the people’s art and cultural movements were unforgettable and the void left by him could not be filled.

He said Gaddar’s name would remain immortal as long as the people’s art and culture continues to flourish.