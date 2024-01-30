Gaddar’s statue: State Govt approves Tellapur civic body’s request

The State government on Tuesday permitted the installation of the statue of renowned balladeer Gaddar by the Tellapur municipality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 04:27 PM

According to an official statement, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) approved the Tellapur Municipality’s request to install a statue of the revolutionary singer.

The government has issued the orders allotting required land for the statue, the statement said.