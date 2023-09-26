CM KCR recalls services, sacrifices of Konda Lakshman Bapuji

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:32 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday that the rapid strides made by the State in the path of progress and prosperity would stand as the real tribute to Konda Lakshman Bapuji, who waged a relentless fight for the statehood of Telangana.

Recalling his services and sacrifices on the occasion of his 108th birth anniversary on Wednesday, he said Bapuji had been the symbol of self respect for the weaker sections.

He took an uncompromising stand for the cause he was committed to and values he believed in.

The Chief Minister said Konda Lakshman Bapuji was a great source of inspiration during the days of independence struggle and two phases of the fight for Telangana statehood.

He served as a member of the State Legislative Assembly, Deputy Speaker and Minister and held many positions during his political career.

He had renounced the post of Minister for the cause of Telangana to which he remained committed.

The Chief Minister asserted that the State government was able to fulfill the aspirations of Bapuji through its policies and programmes devised to uplift the disadvantaged sections. The State government was organising Konda Lakshman Bapuji’s birth anniversary celebrations officially every year.