CM KCR directs three-member committee to hold discussion on issues of employees

Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed the three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, to immediately hold discussions with the employees unions on pending issues including the Pay Revision Commission and promotions.

The committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar was instructed to complete the process within a week or 10 days and submit the recommendations to the State government for necessary decision.

