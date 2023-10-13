CM KCR extends Bathukamma greetings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:31 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his greetings to the people of Telangana especially women, on the occasion of the commencement of the Bathukamma festival from Saturday. He said the Bathukamma festival, known for worshipping flowers as a goddess, has evolved into a symbol of Telangana’s unique cultural identity and self-respect.

Observing the Bathukamma festival as a State festival, the Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to preserve Telangana’s cultural heritage. He said the entire State would come alive during the festive celebrations, with commencement of “Yengili Poola” Bathukamma to the concluding day of “Saddula” Bathukamma. He lauded the festival for showcasing the richness of Telangana’s culture and traditions, closely connected with nature.

Chandrashekhar Rao highlighted numerous schemes initiated by the State government to promote the welfare and empowerment of women, setting an example for rest of the country. He offered prayers to Mother Nature, seeking her blessings to fill the lives of Telangana’s people with greater joy and happiness.