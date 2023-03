| Cm Kcr Extends Birthday Greetings To Mk Stalin

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, who turned 70.

In a statement, he wished Stalin a happy and long healthy life.

