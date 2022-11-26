CM KCR congratulates Dhruva Space, Skyroot Aerospace

Congratulating both the companies on their success, CM KCR gave a call to the youth of Telangana to utilise opportunities being provided by State government for startups and spend their intellectual wealth for the progress of the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:17 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the successful launch of its two nano satellites, Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2 on board ISRO’s PSLV-C54 mission from Sriharikota on Saturday, Hyderabad-based spacetech private firm Dhruva Space is winning accolades. Last week, another Hyderabad-based private aerospace company Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched its rocket.

Congratulating both the companies on their success, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday gave a call to the youth of Telangana to utilise the opportunities being provided by the State government for startups and spend their intellectual wealth for the progress of the country. He assured that the Telangana government would always support young men and women to showcase their exceptional talent to the world by turning their brilliant ideas into a reality through their startup companies.

In a statement, the Chief Minister termed the achievements of Dhruva Space as a milestone in the history of the country’s entrepreneurial startups and also in the history of satellite launches by the private sector. He pointed out that another aerospace startup Skyroot Aerospace also successfully launched its Vikram-S rocket.

With these successful launches, Chandrashekhar Rao said both the Hyderabad-based startups have opened doors for private players in the Indian space sector and also gave a good start for India which is aiming to improve its share in the global space economy. He said both the launches also brought global recognition to Telangana in aerospace sector. He said Hyderabad‘s position as a start-up city has only strengthened with these success stories.

“T-Hub was launched with an aim to bring out such talents and create opportunities in the fields of science, technology and information. This is just the beginning and I am confident that it will achieve many more milestones in the future,” he said. On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, senior officials and staff of T-Hub.

Meanwhile, Minister Rama Rao also shared his excitement and extended his congratulations to Team Dhruva Space led by Chaitanya Dora, Kranthi Musunuru, Abhay Egoor, Krishna Teja and Sanjay Nekkanti. “What a proud moment. Take a bow and keep soaring high, (sic)” he tweeted.