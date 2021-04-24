CM KCR greets new Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

By | Published: 4:16 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his wishes to Justice NV Ramana on being sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, in his message, said: “I am sure that your scholarship and vast experience will benefit our country immensely. Wishing you the very best for a fulfilling tenure,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

