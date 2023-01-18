CM KCR, national leaders visit Yadadri before heading to Khammam

After performing a special puja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, the leaders will leave for Khammam to participate in the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his counterparts Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann and Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national general secretary D Raja, left for Yadadri by two special helicopters from Begumpet airport on Wednesday.

After performing a special puja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, the leaders will leave for Khammam to participate in the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex and also launch the second phase of Kanti Velugu eye screening programme in the State. Later, they will participate in the public meeting.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao hosted a breakfast meeting for the Chief Ministers, national leaders and farmers leaders at Pragathi Bhavan here. On the occasion, they are learnt to have discussed national politics and the scenario in other States as well. Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have explained about the development and welfare activities in Telangana.