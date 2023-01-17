Stage set for opposition unity at BRS Khammam meeting

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will be setting into motion a major political force in India at its first public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday

By PS Dileep Published Date - 11:26 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Arrangements being made for BRS public meeting in Khammam.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be setting into motion a major political force in India at its first public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday, bringing together five major political parties of the country on a non-BJP, non-Congress platform for the first time in recent times.

The five parties, the BRS, the Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will come together in a massive show of Opposition unity when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets on the stage in Khammam along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national general secretary D Raja.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been promoting ‘alternative politics’ to bring a ‘qualitative change’ in national politics for the country’s progress, is expected to unveil the party’s farmer-centric and development-oriented agenda at the meeting. Sources said he would share his ideas on alternative politics including policies and reforms that need to be brought for a better future.

All the six national leaders will address the gathering at Khammam and are expected to speak on the current national political scenario, especially the BJP’s anti-people reforms and policies, apart from their idea of alternative politics.

“The main objective is to trigger the idea of alternative politics among people of the country. Though leaders from only four other political parties are attending the meeting, leaders from many other like-minded parties like Janata Dal (Secular) share this idea. They were unable to attend this meeting but are expected at other public meetings to be held by the BRS in future,” a BRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

The Chief Minister is likely to elaborate on these issues including the need for new economic, environment, electricity, water and women empowerment policies. The meeting also gains significance as people in many States, as people are keen to learn about the ‘alternative politics’.

The Khammam meeting will also set the tone for a series of public meetings being planned by the BRS in the neighbouring States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh ahead of the State Assembly elections in Telangana during December this year.