CM KCR lays foundation for BRS Centre for Excellence in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Bhavan Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development, which is being set up with state-of-the-art technology. He performed the groundbreaking ceremony marking the commencement of the construction work for the 15-storeyed structure spanning around 11 acres in Kokapet in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister participated in a Chandihomam and performed Purnahuti on the occasion. He also planted a sapling marking the occasion.

BRS secretary general and Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, MPs KR Suresh Reddy, D Damodar Rao, J Santosh Kumar, G Ranjith Reddy, V Ravichandra, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs, MLAs and other leaders from the party attended the ceremony.

The BRS, which has already established the party’s national office in Delhi and State offices in several other States, has embarked on the construction of a state-of-the-art research and training institute in Hyderabad, unlike any other political party. The ‘Bharat Bhavan Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development’ will be set up as a centre where political awareness programmes, training classes will be held and workers and leaders will be provided with comprehensive information. The construction of a 15-floor building has been planned in the initial stage.

The Centre will function as a comprehensive training facility for party workers, providing them access to information from all corners of the country. It will feature spacious meeting halls, a state-of-the-art digital library, multilingual newspapers, news collation services, and the provision of essential information to party leaders. Further, it will serve as a platform for gathering state-wise and sector-wise data. The establishment of classrooms and conference halls will facilitate the training of party workers from across the nation.

The centre will provide necessary accommodation for the trainees to stay. Experienced professionals who have worked in renowned organisations across the country will be appointed to conduct training and research programmes. Retired officers, legal experts, and individuals knowledgeable in the political field will serve as coordinators, trainers, and subject matter experts.