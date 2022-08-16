CM KCR participates in mass recitation of national anthem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:06 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao participated in the mass recitation of the national anthem at former Abids GPO Circle on Tuesday as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu programmes.

As part of the 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations, Telangana Government had appealed to people to participate in the mass recitation of the National Anthem across the State.

Accordingly, people turned up in large numbers at Abids to participate in the programme. Soon as the siren was blown at sharp 11.30 am, the Chief Minister along with a few Minister’s and Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee Chairman K Keshava Rao, sang the national anthem.

Similarly, people recited the national anthem at all major junctions across the State.

The functioning of all offices, educational institutions, public and private establishments, shopping malls, cinema theatres and even traffic was stalled during the recital of the national anthem.

Addressing on the occasion, Keshava Rao said the State Government was organizing the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu in a grand manner.

There would be Kavi sammelans, folk artists performances, Mushairas at Ravindra Bharati and other places and on Wednesday there would be blood donation camps across the State with mininum 75 donors, he said.

In addition to these programmes, there would be rangoli competitions, freedom sports and games competitions and fruits and sweets distribution on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Vajrotsavalu would conclude on Monday at a grand event at LB Stadium in the city, he said.