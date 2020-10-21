CM KCR pays homage to martyred police personnel

Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has paid rich homage to the police personnel who were martyred while discharging their duties.

The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day. He said the people and the country would never forget the supreme sacrifices made by the police

martyrs for the protection of lives and properties of the people. He wanted the police force to rededicate itself to the lofty ideals shown by the martyrs.

The CM recalled that the Telangana State government was giving highest priority to the welfare of members of the martyred families.

