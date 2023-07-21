CM KCR pays tributes to eminent poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharya

Commemorating his 99th birth anniversary, CM KCR lauded Dasharathi Krishnamacharya for his invaluable contributions to Telugu language literature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to eminent poet and literary scholar Dasarathi Krishnamacharya, commemorating his 99th birth anniversary, celebrating his remarkable literary contributions in Urdu, Telugu, and English languages. Known for igniting the flame of consciousness among the people during Telangana’s armed struggle through his iconic work ‘Na Telangana Koti Ratanala Veena,’ he hailed Krishnamacharya as Telangana’s pride.

In a statement, the Chief Minister lauded Dasharathi Krishnamacharya for his invaluable contributions to Telugu language literature, enriching Telugu literature through numerous literary works. He stated that the Telangana government was officially organising the birth anniversary celebrations of the literary stalwart and honouring poets who have made special contributions to Telugu literature. For 2023, he said the prestigious Dasharathi Award was bestowed upon Ayachitam Nateswara Sharma for his significant achievements.

Chandrashekhar Rao affirmed his commitment to realise aspirations of Krishnamacharya and propelling the State’s progress towards development and welfare, ensuring the benefits reach every citizen. He added that the commemoration of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya’s birth anniversary serves as a reminder of the impact the latter left on Telangana‘s literary heritage and cultural fabric.